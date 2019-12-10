After downing Tillamook last year, the Taft 7-12 boys basketball team knew the visiting Cheesemakers would be out for revenge when the two teams met last Friday.
The result?
A physical, competitive basketball game.
The Tigers lost their two twin towers, Ray Darrington and Tyee Fisher, from last year’s team. With a roster composed of experienced players that all hover around the 6 foot tall mark, head coach Andy Morgan knows they won’t be facing many teams this year that they exceed in height.
Tillamook was no different.
“We played hard, missed a ton of shots, and let down defensively a few times against a much taller and bigger Tillamook team,” Morgan said after the game.
So how do you combat a size disadvantage?
Taft has implemented an up-tempo style of offense coupled with an aggressive trapping zone defense that gave the Cheesemakers fits for most of the night.
In front of their home crowd, the Tigers matched shots with Tillamook in the first quarter, which ended in a 12-10 Cheesemaker advantage. Tillamook expanded their lead to 28-22 at halftime despite a strong effort from senior Jordan Hall and Trenton Fisher on the offensive end.
The Tigers ratcheted down the defense in the third quarter, allowing just six Tillamook points while narrowing the gap to 34-31 going into the final period.
“We took care of the basketball, giving up the ball only eight times while forcing 14 Cheesemaker turnovers,” Morgan said. “No official stats on rebounding, though Tillamook likely doubled up the Tigers in this department.”
With Hall and senior Eli DeMello powering the Taft offense in the fourth quarter, it became a free throw battle late in the contest as teams exchanged fouls. Morgan noted that both teams shot poorly from the charity stripe: Taft going 12-21 (57 percent) and Tillamook finishing 14-22 (63 percent).
But unfortunately for the Tigers, those two extra free throws for the Mooks and a single basket proved to be the difference maker as they would go on to beat Taft 50-46.
Seven Tigers scored in the contest, led by Hall’s 16 points on six field goals, one three pointer and 3-for-3 on free throws.
“We used an eight man rotation and put out some pretty good energy for game one,” Morgan said. “We know we have to allow fewer points to succeed in the win column. Going to have to get a few more shots to fall.”
The Tigers now prep for Lincoln County foe Siletz Valley this Thursday, Dec. 12 at home. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.