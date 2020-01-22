This season for the Taft 7-12 boys basketball team has been filled with frustration and confusion on what their identity is. But after an open and honest conversation between players and coaches following a tough loss to Warrenton, the team seems to have found an understanding that their best days are ahead of them.
On Jan. 17, Taft kicked off their league schedule with a home matchup with coastal foe Warrenton. The boys started the night with a high energy, physical first half of basketball that resulted in a 28-20 lead for the visiting Warriors at the break. Although the energy was there, head coach Andy Morgan was hoping to see more focus on the defensive end of the court and in transition.
“When our defensive effort does not set the tone, we end up struggling at both ends,” Morgan said. “Often, our troubles begin and end in the transitional game. We need to get back quickly on defense, engage the ball at a higher level on the court and be efficient with weak side help from the wings.”
In the third quarter, Warrenton began to turn up their defensive intensity by holding Taft to just six points while scoring 12 to lead 40-26. Morgan said his team got away from what they do best during stretches of the game, which is pass the ball and spread the floor.
“Our goal was to put up more points,” Morgan said. “Offensively, our field goal percentage was 34.9 percent and only 9.1 percent from deep. On the other side of the ball, we gave up 21 points off of turnovers and 36 points in the paint. Those are not numbers that will sustain a win on most nights.”
Tempers flared early in the fourth as both teams went after each other physically and vocally. Officials continued let the visiting Warriors talk, which got under the skin of several Tiger players.
“That is part of the game, and we can't let that dictate our performance,” Morgan said. “We have a couple of emotional players and we feed off of them. However, there is a point of diminishing return. We have to use our emotions to improve our game without letting the emotions take us out of our game. We are still learning.”
Pushing and shoving ensued in the fourth, which resulted in a questionable Taft foul, despite Warrenton’s role in the altercation. Defending his players, Morgan spoke to the officials, which resulted in a technical foul.
“I don't get hot with officials very often because I feel like it usually has a negative effect on the team… It should have been a double-foul,” Morgan said. “I need to let the team know that I have their back though. It's important in sports and life to be heard when there is a violation, something contrary to your understanding of something. However, we all need to show more composure.”
Morgan has since looked back on that point in the game and has used it as a teaching moment for his players. He often communicates to the team that referees are humans, and that they need to appreciate the position they are in and respect them as fellow humans. He also has challenged his players to better themselves as individuals.
“These are really great young men, with bright futures for sure and I want to help them learn about themselves in these situations,” Morgan said. “Sometimes the lessons are hard, but this group has hung in there.”
Despite the tense atmosphere and trailing by double digits, Taft’s Eli DeMello sparked an offensive run for Taft midway through the fourth. But fouls and made free throws kept Warrenton ahead for good, as they would win 55-39.
After the game, Morgan said they had a hard time finding positive takeaways from a frustrating night. But this led to a locker room talk filled with honesty and facing difficult truths.
Throughout the season, the coaching staff has faced questions regarding player commitment, effort in practice and playing outside of themselves to better the team. It was all laid out in the open after the game, which Morgan said left them a bit more bruised than the play alone.
“This team is very good at accepting responsibility and they are also good at seeing the flaws from game film,” Morgan said. “Where we still struggle is translating the information to practice effort and I will have to shoulder most of that. It is up to me to find the magic that will motivate this group to become the team they have the potential to be.”
Colton
The following day (Jan. 18), Taft traveled to Colton for a non-league game. The Tigers faced a winless Viking team and seemed to find a rhythm with their player rotation, despite missing senior leader Lucas Hindman, who has been out with injury.
Morgan noted another good game from DeMello, along with solid performances from seniors Trenton Fisher and Jordan Hall. It led to a 66-58 win. The victory snapped a four game losing skid and brings Taft’s record to 3-8 overall.
“We played much better in transition, which seems like a contradiction since we gave up 58 points,” Morgan said. “We set out to score 60 or more, so we knew we were going to give up a few points. Our level of understanding, and intensity defensively was better.
“We only allowed Colton 38.3 percent shooting, while converting 43.9 percent on our end, including nine converted threes, which is dramatically better for us.”
Taft also had 32 points in the paint during the game and converted 20 turnovers into 24 points. They managed to grab 16 offensive rebounds and dealt 18 assists, both stats above their season average.
Along with the three seniors, Morgan noted the defensive work of Kaden Hindman, the hustle of Darius Smith and Fco Ramos and the effort from their younger players, as everyone got a chance to play.
“The biggest highlight of the trip to Colton, from a coaches perspective would probably be the teamwork from top to bottom,” Morgan said. “The underclassmen are having a better influence on the team in practice and games. Gavin Koceja, JJ Lupercio-Rubio, and Adrian Moreno-Garcia all contributed.”
Looking ahead, Taft faces league opponents Willamina tonight (Jan. 22) and Rainier on Friday. Both games will be played on the road. With only one team in the Coastal Range League boasting a winning record, the Tigers still have as good a chance as any team to make a playoff run.
But in order to do that, Taft will have to focus less on their reality and more on their potential as a team.
“Our reality is our results to this point… That is not what we want,” Morgan said. “We all know we can be a better basketball team. We have a lot of potential that we need to tap into. We are taking responsibility for our actions and we are willing to put in more effort to improve. We think we have a chance to win more games.”
Morgan said they feel only two teams have truly beat them this year this year, despite the eight marks in the loss column. The coaches feel like they oftentimes are their own worse enemies and have the capability of beating any team in their league this year.
The goal is still that top spot in the league.
“One win at a time is about all we can afford to focus on,” Morgan said. “I told the boys at the beginning of the season that we needed to score 50 plus points or hold opponents to under 40 if we wanted to win games. So far, we have only done that three times. We won all three of those games.”
Taft also set a goal of beating each league team at least once, which could put them in a good position for the playoffs. Having played just one league game, that goal is still within the realm of possibility.
“I still believe that should be a challenge, a goal and a strategy to extend our season,” Morgan said. “I think we are poised to make a strong finish.”
