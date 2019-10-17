Straight up communication and conditioning.
That’s how the Taft 7-12 boys soccer team has been able to become one of the elite teams in all of the state.
In the last two contests, the Tigers have outscored their opponents a combined 13-0. And that’s no been par for the course for Taft this season, as they have now scored the most goals of any team, at any level, in the state with 83 goals.
What’s been the secret?
Head coach Ryan Ulicni points to his team’s ability to attack defenses.
“For years this team has always been a great attacking team,” Ulicni said. “The counter attack from the midfield to forward has always been a plus. We have now added an attack from the defensive end, which gives us many more options and opportunities on goal.”
That potent offense was on full display last Thursday, Oct. 10 when Taft welcomed Blanchet Catholic to their home field. After beating the Cavaliers 4-0 earlier in the season, the Tigers seemed to have their number once again in what Ulicni called the most complete game his team’s played all season.
“When they have the confidence to remember that they can pass, communicate, score and defend no matter what the situation is, good or bad, you will see them take over the game like no other,” Ulicni said of his team’s performance.
Taft easily cruised to a 9-0 victory, while getting three goals from senior captain Edson Fuentes. Fellow senior William Calderon and sophomore Sammy Vasquez notched a pair of goals each, and senior Estib Hernandez and junior Ethan Thomas added a goal each.
Monday’s game proved to be more of a battle for Taft against Yamhill-Carlton. On the road again against a solid league opponent, aside from the offense, the Tiger defense was on full display, holding YC scoreless all night.
Although the offense has been stellar all year, you could argue that Taft’s defense has been just as strong, giving up just five goals throughout the season.
“These boys know exactly what to do,” Ulicni said of his team’s defense. “When you can show them how to do so, it is brilliant. They adapt very well and very fast.”
Anchoring that Taft defense against YC was sophomore goalkeeper Sam Cortes, who turned away 15 shots throughout the game. Offensively, Fuentes and Calderon scored two goals each to give Taft the 4-0 victory and improve to 10-1 during the season.
“Yamhill proved to be a tougher opponent, but again these guys worked it out on the field,” Ulicni said.
Now holding the No. 7 spot in the OSAA rankings, the Tigers have just one blemish on their record. That single loss came at the hands of league opponent Dayton, who Taft will get another crack at this Friday, Oct. 18 at home.
Ulicni said his team may have a little extra motivation when they take the field Friday, but they are still going to play their game.
“It’s more to the point that they are now ‘ready’ to play anybody,” Ulicni said. “This one will be a good physical end to end match. If we can just keep our heads in it from start to finish, it’ll be one fun game to watch.”
Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. in Lincoln City.
