Taft 7-12 wrestling coach Robb Ellis took a young group of five to the State Tournament this year, not sure what to expect.
What he and the rest of the state saw was something that exceeded everyone’s expectations.
The ‘Five Alive,’ as they’ve been dubbed, took to the OSAA State mats on Feb. 28-29 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Tigers pitted Riley Ellis, Jose Flores, Jace Phippen, William Calderon and Arnoldo Ortiz against a competitive 3A classification.
Wrestling at 113 pounds, Flores started off the tournament with a bang for Taft, upsetting top seeded Asher Hall from Irrigon (12-7 decision) in the quarterfinals
“He dominated the match and really turned a lot of heads,” Ellis said.
Flores kept the momentum going by easily defeating Caleb Perez of Santiam Christian by a 13-4 major decision to advance to the finals. In the finals, Flores met a familiar opponent in Blake Runion of Amity. Both juniors, Flores and Runion have formed a friendship over the years and it was fitting that Flores’ incredible tournament run would be capped off with a battle against a district foe.
“In recent matches he had easily beat Jose,” Ellis said. “Jose went into the finals match with nothing to lose. We came up with a good game plan for stopping the Amity wrestler's offense and it worked. The match was very close and Jose had the Amity wrestler on his back twice and kept the score close.”
In the end however, Runion earned a 16-9 decision after scoring a couple of late points in the final seconds of the match.
“Jose wrestled with a lot of heart and really attacked his opponents,” Ellis said. “Other coaches and the crowd were shocked and he drew a lot of compliments from his opponents.”
In the 152-weight bracket, Riley Ellis was forced to prove his worth after being somewhat overlooked among a competitive field of wrestlers. Riley drew a tough first match against Kyler Wells of Sutherlin, who carried a 27-3 overall record and had beat Riley earlier in the season. This time around, Riley was dominant and pinned Wells in just over two minutes of work.
For Coach Ellis, it was not only a proud moment for him as a coach, but as a father as well.
“I am super proud of my son Riley,” Coach Ellis said. “He greatly improved as the season went along. His brother Joe, one of our assistant coaches, deserves a lot of credit.”
Joe was a talented wrestler in his own right as a former state qualifier. Joe however, never got on the podium at State because of injuries. This year he has served as Riley's partner in the wrestling room.
“Joe is older, stronger and about 10 pounds heavier, which made for the perfect partner for Riley,” Coach Ellis said. “They battled in the room over the season and sometimes the brothers even got heated but it was exactly what Riley needed when he had to face older and stronger seniors at state. His brother Joe pushed him to his limits in practice every day.”
After his big win in the quarterfinals, Riley faced Anthony Moulton of Burns. A scary moment occurred early in the match, as Moulton lifted Riley in the air, planting him onto his head. The match was stopped and unnecessary roughness was called on Moulton, which resulted in a point for Riley and disqualification for Moulton.
Riley advanced to the finals, but was declared to have a concussion and was medically ruled out for the tournament, resulting in a second place finish.
“The Burns coaches were upset, because they felt like their guy was better than Riley,” Coach Ellis said. “But in the end their wrestler lost his next match and didn’t place, so Riley was justified. He earned his placing.”
Other Taft wrestlers who fell short of the finals included Arnoldo Ortiz at 126 pounds, William Calderon at 145 pounds and Jace Phppen at 285 pounds.
Ortiz, a two-time state qualifier, faced unbeaten Gabe Vidlak of Cascade Christian in his opening match and was ultimately pinned. He then faced a tough wrestler from Burns and lost a very close match, ending his weekend on the mat.
Calderon also drew tough opening bouts. He dropped his first match to the top seeded wrestler before winning by default in his next two matches. Hoping for a podium spot, Calderon suffered another defeat in his final match to Cody Havniear of Cascade Christian.
“This year the OSAA took away 5th and 6th place for 3A, otherwise he would have placed again,” Coach Ellis said. “William struggled through a bad ankle injury and missed a month of competition. When this happens to a wrestler it is very hard to get back in the groove and compete against other wrestlers who have had more mat time. William gave it his all, doing extra conditioning at night after practice to try and get his cardio back before state. I wish I could have seen him wrestle at 100 percent at the state tournament.”
In his final high school tournament Phippen had a weekend to remember. as a two-time state qualifier, Phippen upset the 3rd seed from Santiam Christian with a first round pin in the quarterfinals. He then went to the semifinals against a Dayton wrestler who beat him at districts.
“Jace wrestled much better this time and kept the match very close but ended up losing,” Coach Ellis said. “His next match to try and place was against the 2nd seed who was upset earlier from Brookings-Harbor. Jace fought very hard and only lost 5-2. He came up just short of placing 4th. Jace will be missed he has had great work ethic.”
As a team, Taft placed 10th overall among 3A schools thanks in part to the 27 combined points from Flores and Riley. The final result gave Taft their highest finish in team history after setting the record at 16th last year.
“A goal of mine as a coach was to get Taft in the top 10. I thought we had another year or two before we could accomplish that but the ‘Five Alive’ proved me wrong,” Coach Ellis said. “At state, you have to clear your head with all the adrenaline and not think about losing and just wrestler hard. Our wrestlers did a great job of keeping clear heads, which is hard to do. They outperformed some wrestlers who on paper should have been better than them. This is the first time Taft has had two wrestlers make the state finals in the same year.
“We are building and will hopefully get better and better. I want to thank my assistant coaches Josh Liner, Jim Rodriguez and my son Joe Ellis for all their hard work. It took a group to make it happen.”
