Despite missing several swimmers due to illness and other reasons, the Taft 7-12 boys and girls swim teams had a strong showing in front of their home crowd this past week.
The Tiger swimmers welcomed Tillamook, Newport and Toledo to the Lincoln City Community Center Dec. 12 for the Taft Relay Meet. With most teams competing not at full strength, Taft head coach Lissa Parker said it made for a close point spread, especially for the boys.
“(The boys) won five relays out of 11 and had five second place finishes,” Parker said. “Girls won the 200 breast relay and had seven second place finishes. There was nothing but relays in this meet to give everyone a chance to do something different and try out new strokes.”
The Taft boys team of Sam Cortes, Jose Segura, Mugen Evenson and Angel Moreno easily won the 200 meter medley relay with a time of 2:09.47. The boys team of Moreno, Evenson, Segura and Dylan Barrera beat out Newport in the 200-meter butterfly relay with a time of 2:09.52. Cortes, Segura, Barrera and Moreno then won the 400 meter medley relay with a six second advantage over Newport, followed by a close victory in the 100 meter backstroke relay from Segura, Joseph Cruz, Rodrigo Chu and Ayden Woodard.
Taft then won the 100 meter freestyle relay with Barrera, Cruz, Chu and Woodard at 1:04.72, just edging Tillamook at 1:04.84. Overall, the boys collected a second place team score of 64 points, as Newport claimed first at 75 points.
For the girls, their lone first place finish was in the 200 meter breaststroke relay, as Bryanna Paget, Sayge Ulrich, Kealy Boyd and Sammy Halferty clocked a 3:10.28, beating Newport by nine seconds. The girls also tallied second place finishes in the 200 meter medley relay, 2x100 meter freestyle relay, 200 meter freestyle relay, 400 meter medley relay, 100 meter backstroke relay, 2x200 meter freestyle relay and 400 meter freestyle relay.
As a team, the Lady Tigers placed third out of four schools.
“Relay meets are always challenging… most of our swimmers did five events apiece in rapid succession,” Parker said. “It’s also a good training opportunity and makes them tougher.”
Next up, Taft will be competing in the Newport Invitational Dec. 20 against six other schools. The meet is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.