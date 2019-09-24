Some coaches say a good defense is what will win you football games, and for the Taft 7-12 Tigers, that certainly seems to by ringing true.
The Taft defense returned to form last Friday, Sept. 20 by stymieing a prolific Knappa Logger offense who put up over 50 points on the Tigers last season. And after giving up 33 points to Sutherlin last week, Taft came into the game with something to prove.
“Once again, our defense came up big… creating multiple turnovers and only giving up one touchdown against a team that last year scored over 50 points on us,” head coach Jake Tolan said. “Even more importantly was that our defense was able to slow Knappa down and get stops while our offense struggled at times moving the ball.”
Despite the slow offensive play at times, Taft struck first in a dogfight of a game after junior JJ French ran the ball in for six and junior Fco Ramos threw a pass to senior Trenton Hall for the two-point conversion to start 8-0 late in the first quarter.
Not long after, junior quarterback Antonio Suarez connected with senior Jordan Hall on a long passing touchdown to give Taft a 14-0 advantage. The Loggers showed a little life late in the second quarter, connecting on a fade to the corner for a touchdown, bringing the score to 14-6. Despite a long 40-yard pitch and catch from Suarez to senior Trenton Fisher, the score remained the same going into the half.
“Our depth was a key tonight,” Tolan said. “This is the first time in four years as the head coach that we have 45 kids in our program and the ability to sub kids throughout the game and keep fresh legs on the field.”
Knappa made several attempts to get back in the game in the second half, but were ultimately turned away each time. Junior Darius Smith hauled in his third interception of the season during the third quarter while Jordan Hall nabbed his second of the year late in the game.
The Tiger offense seemed a bit stagnant at times, facing multiple three and outs. However, French came alive in the fourth quarter.
A 50-yard run by French in the fourth set up his 7-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion made it 22-6. French rattled off another monster run in the final quarter highlighted by multiple broken tackles.
Taft was unable to punch in the late game score, but a poor snap by Knappa near the goal line led to a safety and a 24-6 victory for Taft.
French led the Tiger offense by tallying more than 100 yards rushing on the night with a pair of touchdowns.
Although Tolan was happy with the win over a formidable opponent, he still sees room for improvement, especially on offense.
“We made many mistakes on offense that we need to clean up and learn from, but got enough big plays to walk away with a win,” Tolan said.
Taft now sits at 2-1 this season and holds the No. 15 spot in the 3A OSAA rankings.
Their defense will once again be put to the test this Friday (Sept. 27) when they travel to play the red hot Yamhill-Carlton Tigers.
Yamhill-Carlton is currently 3-0, ranked No. 5 and has averaged over 45 points per game to start the year. Kickoff Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
