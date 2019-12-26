At full strength, both the boys and girls Taft 7-12 swim teams have the potential to be very tough this year. They proved that last week at the Newport Invitational.
The Tigers took the short trip to Newport on Dec. 20, still missing several swimmers from their complete roster. But luckily Taft clocked a few personal bests that led to a pair of second place finishes for each team.
“Despite some missing due to illness and a couple for grades we pulled out a very close second place, especially for the girls team,” head coach Lissa Parker said. “Many were recovering from the recent illness that is going around.”
The Taft boys tallied 240 points on the day, second only to 5A Scappoose while beating third place Newport. The Lady Tigers found themselves in a heated three-team race for second with Scappoose and 4A Valley Catholic. Taft’s 198 team points beat out Valley Catholic’s 197 and Scappoose’s 194. Host Newport claimed the team title with 261 points.
Individually, Taft had several strong showings, including Sam Cortes, who placed second in both the boys 100-yard butterfly and boys 100-yard backstroke. For the girls, Sammy Halferty earned a second place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke and Lesley Lagunes was second in the 200-yard freestyle, an event she had not done before high school.
“Dylan Barrera dropped nine seconds in his 500-yard freestyle time,” noted Parker. “Caleb Cortes’ top time dropped almost 17 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, an event he has not done for awhile. Same for Logan Meyer, who dropped almost 15 seconds in his 200-yard individual medley.”
Parker said Mike young also had a strong day, dropping eight seconds from his 200-yard freestyle personal best. Many of the relay teams also had strong showings, including the boys 400-yard freestyle relay and girls 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard freestyle.
“The most impressive relay was the boys 400 free relay of Sam Cortes, Jose Segura Cortez, Mike Young and Mugen Evenson (which placed second),” Parker said. “The girls 200 IM and 400 free relays also placed 3rd each.”
The Tigers will now enjoy a nice holiday break before returning to action Jan. 9 when they host the Taft Invitational at the Lincoln City Community Center. The six team event is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m.
