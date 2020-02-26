In the state’s most competitive meet, the Taft 7-12 swim team outpaced several schools and brought some well deserved hardware back to Lincoln City this past weekend.
The Tigers sent several swimmers to the 2020 State Swim meet in Beaverton on Feb. 21-22, including three relay teams and two swimmers competing individually.
“Altogether with the relays, swimmers and some alternates, we took 13 out of our 25-member swim team to state,” head coach Lissa Parker said.
Competing against 20 other 4A/3A/2A/1A schools, the Tiger swimmers showed up ready to compete by clocking personal best times on the opening day of the meet. However, only the top six swimmers qualified for the finals on day two.
The Taft girls were represented by Ella Knott, Napy Meyer, Lesley Lagunes and Sammy Halferty in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay. The group finished with a time of 4:14.11, which landed them in 12th place.
“The girls relay team was lucky to get in as an another relay dropped out, so they did not expect to advance very far but they still dropped quite a bit of time and tried their best, so it was nice that they were able to participate,” Parker said. “Their relay pre-districts overall dropped 15 seconds in the course of two weeks.”
The boys relay team of Sam Cortes, Jose Segura, Dylan Barrera and Mugen Evenson represented Taft in the 200-yard medley relay. The team swam a 1:50.83 in the preliminary trials, just missing out on a spot in the finals.
“The boys 200 IM relay narrowly missed qualifying for finals by less than a second, and if they had been given a chance to swim in finals their final time would have garnered them a 5th place finish,” Parker noted.
Although they missed out on a finals berth in the 200 IM relay, the same group of boys competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay, and they competed well. Facing off with the likes of powerhouse teams like Newport, Marshfield, St. Mary’s and others, the Taft boys swam a swift time of 3:35.03 in the prelims, just edging out Marshfield for second.
“The most exciting race of the whole meet was the qualifying 400 free relay for the Taft boys,” Parker said. “They were able to garner a second place going into finals and it was just a very exciting moment for everyone on the team.”
In the finals, Marshfield and St. Mary’s were a few seconds quicker, and surpassed Taft, who placed fourth at 3:36.25.
In the individual events, Evenson and Cortes both competed in the boys 200-yard IM. In the prelims, Evenson made a big leap forward to place 10th at 2:17.79.
“Mugen, as a freshman, was able to go from 12th place in the 200 IM up to 10th,” Parker said.
For Cortes, he swam a 2:07.93 in the prelims and a 2:07.69 in the finals to solidify his spot in the third place among a competitive field of swimmers. Cortes also swam well in the boys 100-yard backstroke, placing 7th in the prelims and just missing out on a finals position.
“We are also very pleased to see Sam do as well as he did in his second year going to state and getting a third place in his 200 IM,” Parker said. “Overall we ranked 10th out of 20 teams for the boys.”
For more results, visit the OSAA website.
