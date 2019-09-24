The Taft 7-12 boys soccer squad continued their hot start to the season with a pair of easy 4-0 victories over Blanchet Catholic and Yamhill-Carlton.
The Tigers were on the road for the first time this season Sept. 18, when they traveled to Salem to play the Cavaliers. Through the first two games, Blanchet Catholic were unable to gain a victory and they were no match for Taft who holds the No. 5 spot in state.
The Tiger defense was smothering, not allowing a goal the entirety of the game and on the offensive end, senior captain Edson Fuentes tallied two goals. Juniors William Calderon and Alex Del Valle also added a goal each to help Taft earn a 4-0 win, improving their season record to 3-0.
Taft was then back at home to play Yamhill-Carlton on Sept. 19. Defense played a key role once again as Taft kept YC off the board while scoring four goals of their own.
On the board first was junior Mauricio Rivas to give Taft the 1-0 lead at intermission. In the second period, Fuentes once again notched a pair of goals and Calderon scored a late one to give the Tigers a 4-0 win.
Defensively Taft has been locking down opponents all season, in part thanks to the work of sophomore goalie Sam Cortes, who had seven saves against YC.
The boys play on the road Sept. 25 against league foe Dayton at 7 p.m. before returning home to play Western Christian/Perrydale Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Similar to the boys team, the Lady Tigers started the season strong, winning their first two games. However, they have now dropped four straight games, most recently to Yamhill-Carlton and Dayton.
Against YC, Taft lost their starting goalkeeper prior to the game due to an injury, which unfortunately played a role in the outcome.
“The score doesn’t reflect how hard Taft played today,” head coach Joey Arce-Torres said. “We felt we did many good things throughout the match both defensive and offensively.”
Junior Veronica Jin scored in her second varsity match after a perfectly placed pass by senior Sammy Halferty. But ultimately, Taft was on the wrong end of a 4-1 score.
“We were forced to play an athlete who was not prepared to take on that role,” Arce-Torres said of the goalkeeper. “We and I applaud this individual for the guts to take on that role for her team. We honestly played well enough to win. I feel good about our development.”
Against Dayton on Sept. 23, the Tigers found themselves in another league battle in which they faced some adversity. Early in the first half, Taft was called for a handball violation, setting up a Pirate score on the penalty kick.
Another violation shortly after resulted in another goal for Dayton, putting Taft in a 2-0 hole.
The offense was unable to get any momentum going in the second half, and the Lady Tigers lost the game 2-0.
Taft will have some time to sort through the miscues this week as their next game is not until Sept. 30 at Gervais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.