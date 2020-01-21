The Taft 7-12 boys swim team found themselves in a familiar spot this past weekend at the Cheese Relays in Tillamook: atop the podium.
For the past couple of years, the Tiger boys have claimed first place at the relay only event, and this year was no exception. The Jan. 18 event featured six teams, mostly from the 4A classification.
“This meet is nothing but relays and fast paced,” Taft head coach Lissa Parker said. “It is fun but challenging as there may be times when a swimmer does not get much rest and has to turnaround and jump into the next event.”
As a team, the boys tallied 106 points on the day, beating out Newport for first, who accumulated 98. And with just eight swimmers traveling to Tillamook for the Lady Tigers, Taft scored 66 points, which earned fourth place. The Newport girls were first with 90 points.
“For the girls, we only had eight able to go and a couple were under the weather, so we were limited in what they could do,” Parker said. “As a result we could not enter two girls relays, which affected final scores.”
For the boys however, they had plenty of swimmers. The Tigers even had enough to compete in two ‘exhibition’ relays, which allowed Taft to gain valuable experience against other top-notch swimmers. Overall, Taft had five relay teams take first place.
First, Sam Cortes and Dylan Barrera won the boys 400-yard freestyle. Then Cortes, Jose Segura, Angel Moreno and Mugen Evenson placed first in the boys 400-yard medley. Segura, Barrera, Moreno and Logan Meyer won the boys 200-yard fly and Cortes, Segura, Moreno and Michael Young won the boys 200-yard back stroke.
Finally, Meyer, Segura, Evenson and Ayden Woodard won the boys 200-yard breaststroke race. Taft also had five second place finishes and one third and fourth place finish to round out their efforts.
Although the girls team was unable to get a first place finish, they were in the top three in each relay event. The Lady Tigers had four second place marks, starting with the girls 400-yard freestyle, swam by Isabelle Serrato and Napy Meyer. The girls 400-yard medley placed second with Serrato, Lesley Lagunes, Bryanna Paget and Sammy Halferty.
Then Serrato, Paget, Lagunes and Kealy Boyd placed second in the girls 200-yard backstroke. Finally, Halferty, Serrato, Meyer and Paget were second in the girls 200-yard breaststroke.
This week Taft will be at Seaside on Jan. 22 for a three-team meet with Seaside/Warrenton and Tillamook. Wednesday’s meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
