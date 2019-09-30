The Taft 7-12 boys cross country team got a big boost this past week and it came in the form of foreign exchange student Matias Vesma from Finland.
The Tiger harriers were down south at Toldeo competing in the Toldeo XC Challenge on Sept. 28. Racing around the Olalla Golf Course, the Taft girls got the day started with a small 35-runner race that featured just one finishing Lady Tiger.
Senior Alani Cabal was the solo finisher for Taft with a time of 33:31.10.
“We have been struggling with a lot of sickness this week, but everybody was able to pull it together and run a great race,” head coach Eva Ahumada said. “It was a fast course, and the competition was stiff. Philomath and Tillamook both have outstanding cross country teams.”
The younger Taft boys gained some great experience in the junior varsity race as freshman Eli Jones, sophomore Zander Hryczyk both tallied personal record (PR) times.
In the varsity race, the 47-runner boys race featured PR’s from freshmen Angelo Cruz and Cooper Fitch, as well as sophomore Brayan Mateo. The senior tandem of Hunter Lundstedt and Lucas Hindman had solid races once again, finishing with times of 19:38.33 and 18:46.50 respectively.
But the top Tiger runner Saturday was Vesma, who clocked a 17:29.32, en route to a fourth place finish overall.
“I was very impressed by the dedication our team showed at today’s meet,” Ahumada said after the meet. “Matias Vesma proved to be a true contender and we are excited to have him on the team.”
As a team, the boys jumped up into third place overall, behind Philomath (first) and Tillamook (second). With a new season low point total for Taft, it has Ahumada excited for the possibility for a district title.
“Our times today have situated our team in a great spot for Districts with Athletic.net giving our team a hypothetical first placing at the District Meet,” Ahumada said.
Taft is now prepping for the Flat and Fast Invitational, held at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville on Oct. 4. Facing another fast track Friday, Ahumada is hoping for some very quick times.
“I am excited for the team to get some more experience running with some more fast competitors,” Ahumada said. “I am hoping that this coming Friday’s meet will deliver more PR's for the entire team and help establish our placement for the state competition.”
