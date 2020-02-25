The last two basketball seasons, the Taft 7-12 girls basketball team accumulated just five wins. This year, in a single season, the Lady Tigers doubled that win total and won a league playoff game for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
After dropping a home game to Rainier on Feb. 11, a team Taft had beat twice already in the 2019-20 season, the Lady Tigers learned that they would be traveling to Rainier for the first round of the Coastal Range League Playoffs. Taking the long trip on Feb. 17 and having lost to the Columbians on Senior Night just a few days before, Taft entered the game with some extra energy.
“There was added motivation, in that we didn't play well against them the week prior and in losing to them, we lost our opportunity to get a home league playoff game,” head coach Jake Tolan said.
In a competitive game throughout, the home town Columbians seemed to have the upper hand on Taft for most of the game. However, the fighting spirit of the Tigers never let up and the girls were able to knock down some late game free throws to get them into overtime and eventually in the winning column.
“Two things stood out to me the most: Our team's resiliency and execution toward the end of regulation and overtime,” Tolan said. We trailed most of the game, but continued to work hard and made some crucial free throws at the end.”
Taft prevailed for a 43-40 overtime victory to advance to the second round. Senior Autumn Ellis led the way for the Tigers by tallying 16 points while teammate Claira Tolan chipped in nine.
The win put Taft in a second round matchup with Warrenton the following day, once again having to make the long bus trip. An exhausting overtime game the night before, coupled with a long trip up the coast caused Taft to start slow in the first half of the game.
“Their half-court trap defense gave us some problems and didn't allow us to gain any rhythm offensively,” Tolan said. “Warrenton also had a very good second quarter offensively where they hit many perimeter shots and scored 22 points in the quarter. That was a difficult quarter to recover from.”
Warrenton went on to win 38-20, ultimately putting an end to Taft’s season. Despite the fatigue playing a role in the second round game, coach Tolan didn’t want his team to use that as an excuse for their play.
“We went to Warrenton expecting to win and work hard,” he said. “We just fell short and didn't play well.”
Event though they fell short of their ultimately goal of making the state playoffs, the Tigers still compiled 10 wins throughout the course of the season and had several close games against good teams.
“Overall, I am very pleased with our improvement this year,” Tolan said. “Our ability to handle pressure and take care of the ball against teams that full-court press improved tremendously. Our ability to score, however, is something that we need to improve.”
Losing just three seniors from this years roster, the girls basketball team should be loaded up with talented and experienced players going into future seasons. The Taft coaching staff is hoping to utilize the summer schedule to improving and gaining confidence for the 2020-21 season.
The three seniors: Emma Coulter, Autumn Ellis and Brooke Orendorff, were commended by the team for their effort throughout their years in a Taft jersey.
“We will be losing three seniors who have given a lot over the past four years to our program,” Tolan said. “I think what we will miss the most from our seniors next year is their on and off the court leadership. They will be greatly missed next year.”
