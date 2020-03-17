Finding the right college is always a challenge for graduating seniors.
But for Taft 7-12 senior Autumn Ellis, her choice was relatively easy, as one school seemingly checked all the boxes: Corban University.
Corban is a small Christian college in Salem, Ore. that has about 1,200 undergraduate students. Coming from a small school like Taft, Ellis said finding a smaller college was her goal during her search.
“I toured like three colleges and when I toured Corban, it just felt like the place I wanted to be,” Ellis said. “The people I met when I was there were really nice and I’ve always wanted to go to a smaller school that’s Christian based where I could still play sports.”
Ellis signed her letter of intent to compete on the Corban track and field squad next school year. Head coach Norm Berney of the Warriors made the trip down to Lincoln City on March 12 to welcome Ellis to the team.
“We feel we’ve got a real good team coming up next year and she’s going to be apart of it,” Berney said. “She’s a good athlete, which is what we like to see first.”
While attending the small university, Ellis said she has goals of doubling up her sporting activities, whether its cross country in the fall or basketball in the winter.
“I might be doing cross country, but I also have a basketball tryout coming up as well, so we’re going to see what happens,” Ellis said.
On the track, Ellis competed in the 3,000, 1,500 and 800-meter races in high school. In college, she said she’s not sure what events her coach will have her do. However, noting her athleticism, Berney said Ellis could be a perfect fit for the steeple chase event.
Adjusting to the rigors of collegiate sports is never easy, but Ellis said she’s up for the challenge.
“It’ll definitely be an adjustment because I’ve never been on a super competitive team before,” Ellis said. “But I think I’m ready for it and ready for the disciple that comes with it.”
Throughout her career at Taft, Ellis has competed in a plethora of sports. During that time she’s learned a lot of lessons, including how to be a team player.
“The main thing I took away from high school sports is that your team is the most important thing,” Ellis said. “It’s important to be positive and lift your team up no matter how you’re doing individually or what you’re doing, it’s just important to be a team player.”
She credits her coaches and family for helping her get to where she’s at now, as well as her teammates and friends she’s made as a Tiger.
“I’m going to miss my teammates a lot,” Ellis said. “They’re the only people I’ve played sports with since 7th grade so it’ll be weird being on a team with people I don’t know. But I’m excited for the future.”
