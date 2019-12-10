The Taft 7-12 boys and girls swim teams got their feet wet this past weekend at the Tillamook Invitational, their first meet of the 2019-20 season.
Competing against nine other teams, mostly from larger classifications, many might have considered Taft an underdog at the Dec. 7 meet. But the Tigers proved they were up to the challenge, as the boys team finished second while the girls claimed the third spot overall.
“All the three boys A relays got second and girls 400 free relay got second as well,” head coach Lissa Parker said. “Scappoose was at this meet, but they now compete in 5A, so it was a chance to step up in competition.”
Individual winners for Taft included sophomore Sam Cortes, who won the boys 200-yard individual medley (IM) with a time of 2:15.24, as well as a first place finish in the boys 100-yard backstroke with a blistering time of 1:00.88.
For the girls, senior Sammy Halferty claimed first place in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.86. Halferty was also fourth in the girls 200-yard individual medley.
“Several swimmers were at their first meet overall, or had not swam for a few years,” Parker noted. “We had 21 out of 26 (swimmers competing) as one was at the SAT’s and the rest were sick.”
But overall, Parker said it was a good experience for the Tigers, who had several swimmers place in the top five and they put together good scores in the 200-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle.
“It’s encouraging to see athletes motivated to make progress,” Parker said.
The Tigers are back in action this week as they host a relay meet against Newport, Tillamook and Toledo at the Lincoln City Recreation Center. The meet is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m.
