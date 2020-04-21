In the moments after his final match in the 2020 State Wrestling Championships, Taft grappler Jace Phippen was facing a reality that his career may be over.
It was tough for him to face, seeing as he had felt his career was just beginning.
“I only started wrestling two years ago and this year at State, I was in tears because I thought my wrestling career was over,” Phippen said.
But an email shortly after the tournament would lift his spirits, as Phippen was offered a partial scholarship to wrestle for Doane University, an NAIA school in Nebraska.
Admittedly, Phippen said he’s never been to the school, or Nebraska. But that didn’t matter to him. What mattered was the chance to continue his career on the wrestling mat.
“Once I got the email I said, ‘Yep, I’m going for this,’” Phippen said. “I know (Nebraska’s) pretty cold and dessertish. But I don’t really care about the area, I just care about the wrestling.”
In his two years wrestling for the Tigers, Phippen was a two-time state qualifier in the 220 pound division and pulled off an upset victory over the third seed at this year’s State Championships. Taft wrestling coach Robb Ellis said although he only wrestled two years for the Tigers, Phippen made a big impact with his work ethic.
“He wanted to attend every camp in the off-season he could to make up for lost time,” Ellis said. “He is a testimony to future Tiger athletes in any sport that you never know what can happen if you work hard. Jace set the tone for many in the weight room and continued to improve in the classroom the older he got.”
As far as schooling goes, Phippen said he is looking into careers in mechanical or civil engineering. And as for wrestling, he is just excited to get back to work.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunities to grow,” Phippen said. “I want to at least be winning matches this year and do the best I can and keep going forward.”
Soon, Phippen will venture to the small town of Crete, Nebraska (population 6,000), where he’ll pursue his wrestling career. But he won’t be leaving Lincoln City without the many memories he’s created as a Taft Tiger.
“All the bus rides were fun,” Phippen said of what he’ll remember most. “In wrestling, I had a lot of great matches and met a lot of people that I probably wouldn’t have associated with and made friends at other school just because of wrestling.”
Among the multitude of things Phippen has learned during his time at Taft, he had one word that coach Ellis ingrained in him that he’ll carry to Nebraska. A word that embodies him as a student and athlete.
“Perseverance.”
