In a tournament featuring six teams that hold a top ten ranking in the state, the Taft 7-12 wrestling team knew they’d be in for a challenge at the Bob Bishop Invitational.
A week after claiming a first place team trophy at Nestucca High School, the Tigers traveled to Willamina High School Dec. 28 to compete in the 15-team field.
Taking the top spot in the team scores was defending 3A State champion La Pine, who tallied a commanding 237.5 points. Host Willamina came in second with 139 points while Taft finished eighth as a team with 85 points.
“We had to fight and scratch to get eighth out of 15 teams,” head coach Robb Ellis said. “We fought against injuries, very competitive brackets full of state placers and some calls that didn't seem to go our way, but overall we fought to the end.”
The Tigers were led by a pair of fourth place finishers in Jose Flores and Arnoldo Ortiz. In the 120-weight bracket, Flores dropped his first match to Elias Scholten of Willamina before recovering to win his next three to put him in the third place bout. In the third place match Flores battled Scholten once again and narrowly lost an 8-5 decision.
In the 126-weight bracket, Ortiz went 2-2 on the day with victories over Xander Hartsock of Toledo and Daniel Beltran-Reyes of Kennedy, both by fall.
Also scoring points for Taft were fifth place finishers Riley Ellis (152 bracket) and Bane Brown (285 bracket). Ellis won his first two matches of the day before dropping a 4-2 decision in overtime in the semifinals. In a strong bracket, Brown won four out of his six matches throughout the day, all by pin.
Coach Ellis also noted that Kaden Byrum paced sixth in the 106-weight class and William Calderon also placed sixth before injuring an ankle in his semifinal match, causing him to forfeit his final two bouts.
“We hope for a quick return for him,” Ellis said.
Taft’s jam packed 2019-20 schedule continues this week with another competitive tournament at the Elmira Invitational Jan. 4. Saturday’s tournament in Elmira is set to start at 8 a.m. and feature 13 teams, including top ranked La Pine.
