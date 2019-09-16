After a week of highs, beating Harrisburg at home in week one, the Taft 7-12 football team was humbled on the road against Sutherlin last Friday.
The Tigers played the Bulldogs at Sutherlin High School on Sept. 13 while missing several key starters on the offensive and defensive line, according to head coach Jake Tolan. To top it off, Taft had several key miscues that the Bulldogs used to their advantage Friday night.
“We turned the ball over four times, committed way too many penalties… Overall, we didn't play as well as we did week one versus Harrisburg,” Tolan said.
The Bulldogs ultimately prevailed for a 33-18 victory and despite the loss; Tiger fans still had plenty to cheer about, including three touchdowns.
After a Bulldog score early in the game, senior Trenton Hall punched in a Tiger touchdown at the goalline to cut the lead to 7-6. Sutherlin would score twice more before junior Fco Ramos caught a short pass from fellow junior Antonio Suarez to make it 20-12.
Junior JJ French would tack on another rushing touchdown late in the game, but ultimately struggled to keep the ball in their possession.
“We had several drives tonight where we effectively moved the ball, but ended up turning the ball over,” Tolan said. “A lot of credit goes to Sutherlin who played well and fought hard all night, but I feel like we beat ourselves tonight. We have to take care of the ball better and be more disciplined moving forward.”
This week, Taft will host 2A powerhouse Knappa in Lincoln City. Last year’s contest ended in a 52-32 victory for the Loggers and this year, Knappa sits 1-1 after a loss last Friday to Toledo at home.
Tolan knows a victory against the Loggers is not going to be easy, but if they can keep the mistakes to a minimum, the Tigers will have a great opportunity to get back on track.
“We have another difficult opponent next week in Knappa and we need to focus on getting better this week,” Tolan said.
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
