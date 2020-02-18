In one of the state’s most competitive districts, the Taft 7-12 wrestling team proved they could compete, as five Tigers punched their ticket to the State Tournament in Portland.
Taft traveled to Amity on Feb. 14-15 for the 3A Special District 2 Championship to compete against eight other schools. During day one, 18 out of the 20 Tiger wrestlers survived to wrestle in day two and six boys were still competing in the championship side of the bracket in semifinal matches.
“We had a great first day at districts,” head coach Robb Ellis wrote afterwards. “Big return from injury by William Calderon, winning both matches… Arnoldo Ortiz also won both matches.”
Ellis also highlighted senior Tony Garcia on day one, who pulled off a big victory over the fourth ranked wrestler from Warrenton in the 220-pound weight class.
“Tony has struggled through injury this season but has never given up,” Ellis said. “This was a big win for him and the team.”
The Tigers exceeded coaches’ expectations in day two, as several grapplers found themselves in the top three spots at the end of the day. As a team, Taft placed fourth with 201 total points, beating out strong programs like Rainier, Yamhill-Carlton, Amity and Clatskanie. Placing first was Dayton, who compiled 282.5 points.
“With 25 percent less spots at state this year because the OSAA shrunk the 3A bracket, we qualified five for state in the toughest of the 3A districts,” Ellis said.
Top finisher for Taft was Riley Ellis, who placed second in the 152-pound bracket. In the championship bout, Riley narrowly lost an 8-7 decision to Spyre Nelson of Willamina/Falls City.
Four Tigers placed third during the two-day event. First was Jose Flores in the 113-pound bracket. Flores went 3-1 during the tournament, pinning three opponents including Ernesto Rojas of Clatskanie to qualify for State.
Ortiz was third in the 126-weight bracket, going 4-1 during the tournament, only losing a 9-4 decision to Logan Chapman of Rainier. After battling a nagging ankle injury throughout the year, Calderon placed third at 145 pounds. Calderon improved to 13-6 overall this year after beating David Estrada of Dayton in the third place match.
Last but not least, Jace Phippen placed third in the heavyweight class (285). Also going 4-1 during the tournament, Phippen made quick work of Sam Dixon from Yamhill-Carlton in the third place match with a pin in 29 seconds.
“The rest of the team also wrestled really well with a lot of 4th, 5th and 6th placers that scored our team a lot of points even though they didn't qualify for state,” coach Ellis noted. “All five wrestlers are qualifying for state for their second time.”
The five boys will compete at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 28-29.
