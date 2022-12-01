William “Bill” George Miller, age 86, of Salem, Oregon and Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away on 21 November 2022, peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by the people he loved.
Bill was born on 25 February 1936 to George and Margaret Miller and grew up in Siletz, Oregon. Being adventurous as a 17-year-old, Bill enlisted the US Navy and worked as both a mechanic and an aircrew flying on multiple aircraft at various duty stations throughout the US and Asia, including tours in the Vietnam War. After honorably serving for 20 years, he retired and started a new career as a backhoe operator, which he was gifted at and enjoyed. Still seeking adventure, he then became a cross country truck driver where he enjoyed the open road well into his 70’s.
This picture taken from his wallet shows his pride and joy, after he caught this by himself under Deception Pass Bridge. Through the years, Bill enjoyed fishing, crabbing and hunting with his children, grandchildren and friends, cooking for his family, and making friends wherever he went. Blessed with an overabundance of common sense, Bill was able to fix anything and often enjoyed using his skills with heavy equipment, never hesitating to help his children and friends on their home projects.
Naturally gifted with a tender heart for animals, Bill was known to care for bunnies, chickens and whatever animal that needed to be rescued. He loved feeding the birds and turkeys, and anyone that knew Bill, saw he loved his many dogs and cats through the years.
Bill is survived by his wife Janet; children, Clay Miller (wife Beverly), John Miller (wife Kathy), Anna Melnick (husband Todd), and Sam Miller (wife Katrina); stepchildren, Trisha Ritter (husband Mike), and Robert Cancelosi (wife Becky); as well as 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sister Joy Miller; and stepson Curtis Cancelosi.
At his request, in his final wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral by his immediate family. He wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a hardworking, loving father and grandfather, that never had an unkind word for anyone.
He will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.
